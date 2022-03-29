How Erick Redbeard Feels About Possibly Being The Dark Order’s New Leader

During an appearance on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, Erick Redbeard was asked about the idea of him taking over as the Dark Order’s new leader and here was his response:

“I can give him an answer to that immediately, no [I’m not going to be the leader of the Dark Order]. That’s Brodie [Lee’s] legacy. He created that in the short amount of time he was with us and I want him to always be remembered as the leader of that group.”

Redbeard also commented on his brief run with AEW:

“Man, I would love to go and have a feud, a story [in AEW]. I would love to go and have an actual story. That’s why I liked going. There was a short little story where I got to be involved with the House of Black and Penta [Oscuro] and PAC. That was fun, because it was a couple day-story. To me, that was cool. It was cool to come back, do a couple things and then leave. There’s so many guys. I would hate to go and just take up space, take up a spot. I don’t like it when guys go in, take up a spot and they have no plans for them and then they just sit there. Like yeah, paychecks are really nice, don’t get me wrong. Paychecks are always good, like thank you. But, I wanna perform too. So, I wanna present the best part of myself at this point that I can.”