How Far In Advance Bianca Belair Knew About Her SummerSlam Match Against Becky Lynch

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair talked about facing Becky Lynch at Summerslam instead of Sasha Banks:

“I would say Summerslam for me was a complete whirlwind. Actually, my whole entire title reign a little bit has been a whirlwind. It’s been a lot of things happening along the way. It’s just like so misfortunate, you know, with Bayley getting injured. And I want to face Bayley so bad in that I Quit match and then having to recover off of that and then face Carmella. And then to Summerslam with Sasha not being able to compete and once again, Carmella stepping in the spot, which I have to give a shout out to Carmella because she’s kind of been the person that’s with me. She’s been the glue to hold this thing together.”

“It was pretty much very, very, very, very, very last minute. Pretty much when I was in the ring up – until the time that I went out [to the ring]. Very late call, very late moment, everything, all the emotions that you saw in my face during the match at Summerslam, were real emotions, shock. Kind of just like, ‘Wow, this is happening. Ok, let’s go with it and just be great at what you do.’ So it was a very, very last minute call.”