How Far In Advance WWE Planned Its Creative Plans For WrestleMania 39

WWE President Nick Khan was asked about how far in advance WWE laid out plans for Wrestlemania 39 during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd podcast.

Here is Khan’s response:

“Months in advance. Months, months, months in advance. If you said now, ‘where is the creative team with their process?’ They are months ahead of Wrestlemania. Obviously, a huge focus on Saturday and Sunday to make sure we can execute what the plan is, but they’re months ahead and they know that’s the way it should be because 52 weeks a year, three to four programs a week, if you’re not months ahead, you’re going to get caught.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)