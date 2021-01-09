How Finn Balor Feels About His NXT Return Up To This Point

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor recently did an interview with DigitalSpy.com and talked about his return to the NXT brand:

“You can make a lot of decisions in this business that you regret but I feel like the thing that affirms that I made the right decision is the different talent I’ve gotten to work with since I’ve been in NXT, people I’ve never worked with before in the past.”

“(Going to NXT has) helped me push myself to the limit and take myself out of the comfort zone that I was in on Raw and SmackDown and really kind of challenge myself in the ring. So that’s definitely been the kind of thing that affirms I’ve made the right decision to come back to NXT.”

“Getting the opportunity to work with Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, all these guys – it was the first time I’d ever wrestled them – and then pushing myself in the ring against Adam Cole, who’s someone I had very rare interactions with and more recently with Kyle (O’Reilly).”