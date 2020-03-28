How Jake Roberts Ended Up In All Elite Wrestling

Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently did an interview with Darren Paltrowitz of SportsKeeda.com and talked about joining AEW:

“My name kept getting brought up by people, but it was actually [Tony] Khan that said “I want him in here.” That’s quite a compliment there. That’s not the way I expected to be brought in, I expected it to be through Dallas or through Dustin [Rhodes], but it wasn’t, it was Khan who wanted me in there.

He’s the one that initiated the ‘let’s get him.’ I did the little card-dealing gimmick I did for them [at Double Or Nothing], that was just a nice thing to do, where I dealt the cards out for that thing they were doing. But then to get invited to do this angle [with Lance Archer and Cody Rhodes) was much bigger.”