How Karrion Kross Feels About His Run In WWE NXT So Far, Talks On Scarlett and More

NXT superstar Karrion Kross did an interview with SI.com. Here are the highlights:

On his NXT debut becoming a defining moment in his career:

Yes, it definitely is. Introductions are some of the most defining moments of your career, that is definitely number one at this point for me.

On his cinematic entrance getting such a positive reaction:

“I definitely could, we both could. We felt that we were on to something very special. I could feel it. I read that through my own personal feeling, I read it through Scarlett’s feeling, and I read it through the energy in the room. Looking at the reaction from people who’ve seen everything in wrestling, everything you could possibly imagine, when I saw their reaction, I knew what we were doing was going to translate in a very big way.”

Always believing in himself:

“Not to sound cliché or like I’m reading something off the back of a Hallmark card, but with anything challenging you’re going to do in life, the belief needs to start first from within. That’s the truth, there is no other way to say it. If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else is going to believe in you. Potential is just potential until you can pull it off, and you need to show up ready to exercise the plan in mind. I’ve always come from that place in everything I’ve ever done.”

Squashing Ciampa at Takeover: In Your House:

“That’s really a question for the fans. Virtually everything I do is predicated on what will be the best way to contribute to the program. If we elicited an emotional response out of the audience where they felt something, really felt something watching that, then for me, both personally and professionally, it’s a home run. So I leave that up to the fans. I felt very good about it, but I gauge everything on how people feel about what they are watching.”

Scarlett:

“She is completely unique. She’s bilingual. She can sing. She can beat people up. Her presence is definitely something you can feel through the television.”

How Karrion Kross is an expansion of Killer Kross:

“I think it’s fair to say anything is possible, so I wouldn’t discount it. On the other hand, I have not been stifled whatsoever creatively since I have arrived here. I feel like what we have done, from Killer to Karrion, is expand the character. This is something I personally always wanted to do. I’ve been sitting on concepts and ideas for an extended period of time, exercising the patience over the past few years not to do them. I’ve been waiting for the right platform. Now we’re here.”

His goals in NXT:

“I want it all, let’s be clear on that. I am someone who pays attention to the currents that are going on socially in terms of what people want. When I catch wind of the types of matches people want, those are the matches I want, too. I’m very much a pleaser in terms of giving people what they want. And not to steal someone else’s line, but I think that’s best for business.”