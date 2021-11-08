How Kevin Owens Feels About Moving Back To The WWE RAW Brand

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Kevin Owens gave his thoughts on being moved to the WWE RAW brand from Smackdown in the 2021 Draft:

“I mean, I’ve been on RAW many times before. I actually change rosters every year it seems, so I wouldn’t say it’s a new life, but it’s a new start in a way, a fresh start, and that’s always good.”

Owens also commented on how it feels to be touring in the United Kingdom again:

“I mean, everything is pretty much the same from when we used to come before the pandemic. The fans are really enthusiastic and really happy to be here, so are the wrestlers. So I think it’s just right back to regular business, which is great. Obviously, for a little while we didn’t know how the world would change, right? I think everybody was stuck in the same boat. But from the second we came back in September and showed up in the U.K. and saw how excited everybody was, we knew that things were just back to the way it should be.”