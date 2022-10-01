How Liv Morgan Feels About Receiving Mixed Reactions From WWE Fans

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with The Metro UK for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Morgan addressed the mixed reactions she receives from WWE fans:

“It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it personally, necessarily. The funny thing is, in wrestling, in WWE, all you want is a reaction. So, even though it maybe wasn’t the desired reaction, it’s still polarizing. As long as we’re getting a reaction, I’m ok! And I’m still champion, so I’m more than OK!”

Morgan also commented on her reactions being similar to what John Cena went through:

“He’s the best of the best, who’s considered the ultimate babyface, went through years and years and years of ‘Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks’. So, if that’s how I’m treated, I will be ok with that!”