How Long Chris Jericho Plans To Stay In AEW

In an interview with Gary Cassidy of SportsKeeda.com, Chris Jericho talked about how long he plans to stay in AEW:

“I never put a time limit on anything that I do wrestling-wise. I mean, I thought, back in 2015, it was time to wrap it up and then I got into the angle with Kevin Owens and things became fun again – which led to me going to Japan, which made it even more fun, which led to me coming to AEW, which is the best time I’ve had the business in 10 years, 15 years maybe. So I won’t go anywhere. I have no intention of leaving AEW and I have no intention of not wrestling – but even if I don’t wrestle ever again, I’ll just be a commentator after that – which is something that I never really thought about until I had to do it where we filmed four weeks of TV in one day and I just said, ‘Well, just put me on commentary. That way we don’t have to worry about angles,’ because I really had no storyline to talk about at the time, ‘So let me just do commentary.’ Suddenly, that became a thing. So yeah, there’s no reason for me to go anywhere.”

Jericho also commented on the Demo God moniker:

“I think it was the week that Sasha Banks’ match beat mine. She didn’t beat mine. My demo crushed them, my demo still crushed Keith Lee’s match with Adam Cole, so I take great pride in that and so I just started saying, ‘Demo this, demo that’ and, of course, being an old Dungeons and Dragons and heavy metal fan, we all know what demigods are and this was the Demo God so it just kind of rolls off the tongue.”