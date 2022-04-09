How Long Logan Paul Trained For His WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

As seen at the WWE Wrestlemania 38 Saturday PLE, Logan Paul and The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul commented on how much training he did leading up to the match:

“I trained for two days. For two hours each day. I swear to God. I didn’t train at all. That’s why I’m like ‘Holy sh*t, if I did that with four hours of collective training, imagine I dedicate some real time to this.’ What can I do? I had two days in Orlando a couple weeks earlier. Then in Texas we practiced a couple of moves a couple of times, but like, nothing dude. Nothing. No serious training.”

Paul also commented on Miz betraying him after the match and teased a future match:

“I’m gonna f*ck him up. I’m gonna f*ck him up bro. That was cold. That was cold. Miz is Miz dude, and evidentially I thought I got over the Miz barrier, but he only cares about The Miz. Miz cares about The Miz and that’s it. So, you know, we’ll see when I can get in there and show him who the real king of Cleveland is.”