How Long NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver Shows Are Scheduled For

Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One show is scheduled to have an over-run.

The USA Network schedule currently has a 5 minute over-run scheduled for the show, ending at 10:05pm. However, Peacock and the WWE Network currently has a 30-minute over-run with the show ending at 10:30pm.

Peacock then has Thursday’s “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two main show ending at 11pm, making it a three-hour show.

These times do not include the 1 hour Kickoff pre-shows that are planned for each night, beginning at 7pm ET. The main show on both nights will begin at 8pm.

As noted, tonight’s Takeover broadcast on Peacock and the WWE Network will have no commercial breaks. However, the USA Network broadcast will have commercials as usual.

It’s worth noting that the Rogers TV schedule in Canada has tonight’s show ending at 10pm, and tomorrow’s Night Two show ending at 10:15pm with a 15 minute over-run.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET. Here is the line up for tonight-

–NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai [C] vs. Raquel Gonzalez

–NXT UK Championship: WALTER [C] vs. Tommaso Ciampa

–Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. MSK

–Gauntlet Eliminator to Name the Night 2 Opponent for NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano: Leon Ruff (1st) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (2nd) vs. Bronson Reed (3rd) vs. Cameron Grimes (4th) vs. Dexter Lumis (5th) vs. LA Knight (6th & final participant)

-Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

-Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark (Pre-Show)