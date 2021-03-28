How Long The WWE Thunderdome Will Possibly Be At The Yuengling Center

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Thunderdome will be moving to the Yuengling Center after Wrestlemania 37. The Yuengling Center’s website noted that fans will not be permitted to attend the events and WWE’s residency is currently listed through August 3rd.

Reporter Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 commented on the matter:

