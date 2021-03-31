How Long WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees Were Given For Their Speeches

During their latest podcast, The Bella Twins talked about their 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction speeches from the ceremony that was recorded on Tuesday, March 30th:

Brie: “We had a speech written, but then we realized it was too long because we’re only allowed to do our speech for three to five minutes. We wrote a 15-minute speech because usually, they are like, ’10 to 15 minutes’, then we found out they were like, ‘No, it has to be three to five minutes’. To do your Hall of Fame speech and take out that much stuff is really hard. We’re wondering like, ‘How do we condense this. What’s important? We want to thank all these people and tell stories’.”

Nikki: “We’ve always been grateful women and that’s where it’s difficult. The majority of our speech is thanking people and they’re like, ‘Talk more about yourself’. We’ve already proven ourselves as Hall of Famers. It’s almost like winning an Oscar. You’re thanking the people who helped you get there.”

(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)