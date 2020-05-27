How Mandy Rose Felt About Her Recent SmackDown Segment Having No Fans

During an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, Mandy Rose commented on her promo segment with Sonya Deville from several weeks ago:

“The importance of Sonya Deville’s and my relationship really escalated in that promo because of the emotion, and we got to hear the voice of Sonya which we hadn’t really heard previously.”

“With no fans it’s a struggle but I think personally, and some other people have said it about the closed set, for that promo? It was very intimate and it’s almost kind of better that we didn’t hear the ‘what’ chants and you know all that stuff. And for us? We would love to be in front of a crowd for sure, but I think it did have a different feel to it in a closed set like that. And we really felt it was [more intimate], you know? Which was good, so we try to get the positive out.”