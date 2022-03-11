How Many Matches Are Scheduled For WrestleMania 38?

WrestleVotes reported today that 7 more matches for WrestleMania are expected to be announced in addition to the 9 confirmed matches as of now. The following report was filed-

With 9 matches official for WrestleMania so far, not including KO/Austin, source states to expect up to 7 more matches to be announced. The biggest domino yet to fall is Seth Rollins, for obvious reasons. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 11, 2022

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated official lineup-

-Edge vs. AJ Styles (Night 2)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Night 2)

-Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)

-Winner Takes All Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)

-The KO Show with Kevin Owens, special guest Steve Austin (Night 1)

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)