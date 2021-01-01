How Many People Watched Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Christmas episode of Friday Night Smackdown drew 3.336 million overall viewers with help from an NFL lead-in. Dave Meltzer obtained the numbers for each half hour of the show:

* 5.04 million for Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (half hour started with the end of the NFL game)

* 3.15 million Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Carmella & Bayley

* 2.70 million viewers for Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso

* 2.45 million viewers for Sami Zayn vs. Big E

The NFL game drew 20,111,000 million viewers and 6,838,000 million in the 18-49 demo.

As of this afternoon, the Reigns vs. Owens match has nearly 2 million views on YouTube.