How Many People Watched Shaq’s AEW Match, Impact Wrestling PPV Buys

– As PWMania.com previously reported, this week’s AEW Dynamite drew an average of 934,000 viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet match on AEW Dynamite, which opened the show, drew 1,113,000 viewers. It was also noted that the viewership increase for Shaq’s segment was mostly people over 50 and the numbers dropped back down to normal levels after the match. No other quarter hour on Dynamite drew over one million viewers and by the 7th quarter hour, viewership had fallen to 836,000 viewers.

– According to Dave Meltzer, Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV in January drew the company’s 2nd highest number of PPV buys since the brand lost Spike TV. The event featured an appearance by Kenny Omega in a six-man tag team match.

Impact’s top number since leaving Spike TV was reportedly last year’s Slammiversary where it was teased that several former WWE stars would be joining the company.