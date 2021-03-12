How Many Tickets Could End Up Being Sold For WWE WrestleMania

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported the following regarding the number of tickets that could be made available for WWE Wrestlemania 37:

“On 3/10, the city of Tampa had a meeting with some local hotels and the hotels were told that WWE is pushing to run Raymond James Stadium on 4/10 and 4/11 at 75 percent capacity.”

Meltzer added with around 60,000 tickets being sold under normal circumstances, that means WWE could be looking to sell up to 45,000 tickets for each night of Wrestlemania.

Ticketmaster’s website now has pages up for single-day tickets and combo tickets.