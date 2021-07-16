How Many Tickets Have Been Sold For AEW Dynamite’s New York City Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a pre-sale for the “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Dynamite on September 22nd in Queens, New York. Ticket sales for Dynamite during the pre-sale ended up surpassing first-day ticket sales for WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden on September 10th.

Tickets for the Dynamite in Queens officially went on sale today to the general public. According to Twitter account @WrestleTix, tickets moved quickly and a total of over 14,000 tickets have been distributed as of late Friday morning.

The event is expected to set a new attendance record for AEW. The first episode of Dynamite in Washington, DC reportedly drew 14,129 people with around 11,500 paid.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam update (11:38AM)

Sep 22 • Arthur Ashe Stadium, NY Available Tickets => 2,430

Current set up is somewhere between 16,504 and 16,829

Tickets Distributed => 14,000+ so far See other thread for far more detailshttps://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/TfPIQx4bYK — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 16, 2021