How Many Tickets Have Been Sold For WWE SummerSlam 2022 So Far

On April 22nd, tickets went on sale for the 2022 WWE Summerslam PLE on Saturday, July 30th. Top stars advertised for the event include Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar.

Twitter account @WrestleTix published the first count of ticket sales on April 24th. According to the account, 19,024 tickets have been distributed so far and Nissan Stadium is currently configured for a capacity of 34,434 people. The account also noted the following:

“Many of the upper decks are partially opened (back 4-5 rows unopened in each section up there and some sections only opened every other row). Some floor sections are also partially opened.”