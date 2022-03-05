How Many Tickets Have Reportedly Been Sold So Far For AEW Double or Nothing

On Friday, tickets were made available to the general public for the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event in Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena.

According to Twitter account @WrestleTix, an estimated 12,276 tickets have been distributed so far and the current capacity was listed listed as 13,172. AEW President Tony Khan noted on Twitter that Double or Nothing is the first $1 million dollar gate in company history with @WrestleTix writing that the gate estimate is currently at $1,025,909.