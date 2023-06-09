How Many Tickets Were Sold Following the Announcement Of CM Punk’s AEW Collision Match

The main event for the first AEW Collision show on TNT at 8pm ET has been confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan for the June 17 premiere episode from Chicago, IL, at the United Center.

Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe will square off against AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and CM Punk.

This will be Punk’s first appearance on AEW programming since last September’s All Out pay-per-view, where he reclaimed the World Heavyweight Title from Jon Moxley in the main event before suffering an injury that required surgery and engaging in a backstage brawl with The Elite.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Punk has aided ticket sales for the Chicago show, but the remaining Collision shows are still struggling to sell tickets.

WrestleTix reported that 994 tickets had been sold since the announcement of Punk’s match, as of June 5. The show has a capacity of 10,214 seats, with 8,000 tickets sold and 2,214 left as of June 5.