How Many Viewers Does Impact Wrestling Average Each Week?

According to Wrestlenomics, Impact Wrestling averaged 151,000 viewers on AXS TV in the third quarter of this year. With that being said, it only averaged 42,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic for the quarter. If you compare it to WWE SmackDown, which has the highest ratings of all WWE and AEW events, that show averaged 2.037 million viewers and 683,000 viewers in the key demo.

Impact’s lowest viewership this quarter came on September 1 and September 8, where it drew 102,000 viewers and 78,000 viewers respectively (31,000 and 22,000 in the 18-49 demo). Those two weeks are where the show went head-to-head with WWE NXT. Once NXT went back to Wednesdays, Impact’s next episode was up to 170,000 on September 15 and then 200,000 on September 22.