As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has hired a new Chief Financial Officer in Kristina Salen.

For what it’s worth, she will have an annual salary of $730,000. She will be paid biweekly and is eligible to earn annual cash incentive awards. That includes an annual target incentive award set at 50% of her base salary.

Salen will also be getting $500,000 worth of Class A WWE common stock.