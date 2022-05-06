How Much Money Bray Wyatt Was Making Towards The End Of His WWE Run

Several wrestling promotions have reportedly shown interest in using Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) but money has been an issue, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Meltzer noted that at the time Wyatt left WWE, “he was believed to be the third or fourth highest paid performer on the roster with a contract in the $4 million per year range at the time he was cut and was a major merchandise draw.” Rotunda recently worked on a movie project but hasn’t wrestled since leaving WWE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, him and longtime girlfriend Joseann Offerman recently became engaged. Offerman shared photos of her ring with the following caption:

“A million times YES! 😍😭 I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married 😜) Here’s to forever ❤️”