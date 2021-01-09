How Much Money Chris Jericho Actually Donated To Donald Trump

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com compiled a full list of Chris Jericho’s donations to United States President Donald Trump during the year 2020:

Jericho recently received criticism for claiming that he isn’t “a political person” despite it being known that he was donating money to Trump:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR