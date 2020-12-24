How Much Money Chyna Reportedly Made During Her Peak

During his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on Chyna’s run in WWE:

“She was probably the first woman wrestler to make 7 figures, in other words, make a million dollars or more. I know that to be fact because I was in charge of doing that, the payroll. She got paid real well for being booked with HHH who was getting paid real well for being a main event guy and evolving his game. She did accomplish so much, but she never accomplished finding true happiness and that’s the sad part of this whole story.”

“She did things on a global level that no other female had ever done. These ladies, no matter where they are, no matter what company they work in and the money they are earning, they can look over their shoulder back at the legend of Chyna and say thanks. She broke the ground that they are now walking on.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)