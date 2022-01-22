How Much Pete Rose Was Paid For His Appearance At WWE WrestleMania 14

During an appearance on The Whole Story Podcast, former baseball player Pete Rose commented on his celebrity appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 14 in 1998:

“It’s strictly a retired baseball player getting a gig, and that gig paid $50K, to do Wrestlemania. Let me tell you something about Wrestlemania, and I say this constantly, I have never met a wrestler that wasn’t a good guy backstage. Big Show, Undertaker, Stone Cold, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan… they’re all great guys behind the scenes. I love the wrestlers. They’re entertainers. They understand they got a good gig going.”

Rose also commented on how he still follows wrestling:

“I root for Charlotte. Ric Flair’s my buddy though. He’s a funny dude. He don’t give me a ‘woo,’ he gives me a ‘woo! woo!’ (laughs).”