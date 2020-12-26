How Much Shawn Michaels Was Allegedly Paid During 1998-2002

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about how much money Shawn Michaels made during his retirement period from 1998-2002:

“Vince [McMahon] loved him. It’s proven. We paid Shawn $750,000 a year for about four years to do nothing because he was Vince’s guy. Every time we go over budgets and things, where are we at with the Shawn contract? Nothing, leave it alone. Ok.”

“Vince didn’t have to do that. Here’s the deal. All Shawn wanted to do was go work and go play with Kevin (Nash) and Scott Hall. So that would have been for WCW nice to get a gift of Shawn Michaels, wouldn’t you think? So he took good care of him.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)