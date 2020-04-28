How Old Is Drew Gulak?, Backstage Look At NXT Tournament Match

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew Gulak turns 33 years old today while former WWE Superstar Alex Riley turns 39.

– The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at the April 15 WWE NXT episode, which featured Akira Tozawa vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in one of the first matches in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The video features Scott and Tozawa ahead of their first match against each other. Tozawa won that match to pick up his first win in Group B action. The Group A and B action will continue this Wednesday and the competitors from each group with the best records will do battle in the near future to crown the interim champion. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is currently in the UK, stuck and unable to defend due to the coronavirus pandemic.