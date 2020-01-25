How Paul Heyman Has Been Helping Drew McIntyre

During an appearance on Jerry Lawler’s podcast, Drew McIntyre talked about Paul Heyman’s role as Executive Director of WWE RAW:

“Paul Heyman has come in. You know, he’s allowed people to start showing a little bit more of a personality. It’s up to you if you get that kind of freedom, like I’ve been doing over the past couple of months to really take advantage of it [and] ensure you know that you can get over if you’re given that opportunity. I think that is what was missing [from my character] and the pieces are coming together. The size I am, the experience I have the look etc. And now that I’m putting those final pieces together, being myself. I cannot wait, the opportunity was last night I’ve been thinking about it for a very long time.”