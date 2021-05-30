How Paul Wight Currently Feels About Getting Back In The Ring

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Paul Wight was asked if he has the itch to get back in the ring with AEW:

“Itch? Man I need to dump myself into a vat of cortisone I’ve got the itch so bad. It’s ridiculous. And it’s the best thing I could’ve done. For so many years I was in WWE, and I was a gear in the cog of the machine up there. But I knew what we were doing at live events, I knew what we were doing on RAW and Smackdown. I know who is new. I had my finger on that environment. When I came to AEW, a lot of these people I didn’t know, some of them I never heard of before. I didn’t understand their styles, didn’t understand any of it. So one of the luckiest and smartest moves I think I was able to be a part of was to do Elevation, because I really got to see the talent, understand the talent. And it’s made me more comfortable where now I really know, up here, how I settle in, how I get over, how I help the other talent, how I pull ratings and help AEW grow. I think it’s the first time in my entire career where everything is lined up. The knowledge is there, health is there, the desire is there and the opportunity is there. So I’m excited to see what’s going to happen. This is the first time in god knows how many years where I know all that’s a definitive fact.”

“There’s a lot of talent. There’s a lot of guys I’m looking forward to working with too. Lance Hoyt (Archer), I’m looking forward to working with him, the Murderhawk. I’d love a run with Kenny Omega. I think Kenny Omega and I could definitely have a lot of fun. Jericho’s there. Hangman Adam Page looks like he’d be a lot of fun to work with. Then I’ve got Billy’s kids that are there, Austin and Colten. So I just got to get in the ring with them so I can chop the ever loving s–t out of them. Just because, you know?”