How People In AEW and Other Promotions Reacted To CM Punk’s Debut On Rampage

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk made his AEW debut on the August 20th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage.

Numerous people in the wrestling have publicly reacted to Punk’s appearance and here are some of the tweets from people in AEW and beyond:

I have been asked many times: Hey Schiavone, what is the greatest night in the history of our great sport? My answer: This! #CMPunk #AEW pic.twitter.com/eWDuFUUSGS — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) August 21, 2021

PRETTY FREAKING COOL! I think @CMPunk just hugged my future son in law on national TV!@NoelleFoley — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 21, 2021

It’s official. GIVE ME CM PUNK — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) August 21, 2021