How People In AEW and Other Promotions Reacted To CM Punk’s Debut On Rampage

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk made his AEW debut on the August 20th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage.

Numerous people in the wrestling have publicly reacted to Punk’s appearance and here are some of the tweets from people in AEW and beyond:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR