How People In WWE Reportedly Feel Right Now About Going Back To Live Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jim Ross publicly commented on the UFC 261 PPV having a sellout crowd of 15,000 people in attendance. JR talked about how 15,000 people in an arena makes a “big” difference.

The WWE Thunderdome’s current residency with the Yuengling Center is listed through August 3rd and SI.com recently reported that WWE is planning to have Summerslam take place in front of a live crowd.

WrestleVotes reported that there was talk backstage at RAW about WWE going back to having live crowds again and Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com responded: