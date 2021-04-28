How People In WWE Reportedly Feel Right Now About Going Back To Live Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jim Ross publicly commented on the UFC 261 PPV having a sellout crowd of 15,000 people in attendance. JR talked about how 15,000 people in an arena makes a “big” difference.
The WWE Thunderdome’s current residency with the Yuengling Center is listed through August 3rd and SI.com recently reported that WWE is planning to have Summerslam take place in front of a live crowd.
WrestleVotes reported that there was talk backstage at RAW about WWE going back to having live crowds again and Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com responded:
I’d still think SummerSlam is their aim to get fans back just based on the lease of the ThunderDome being until the first week of August at Yuengling Center and comments on the earnings call suggesting live events return in the second half of the year. https://t.co/UPvslMI8fs
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 27, 2021