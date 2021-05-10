How People In WWE Reportedly Felt About AEW’s Blood and Guts Match

Dave Scherer of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding WWE’s reaction to the Blood and Guts match from last week’s AEW Dynamite:

“I have heard from people in management and they hated it. One person told me, and I quote, ‘That just set the business back 30 years’. Did it? I don’t know but I was told that the people in charge weren’t happy. On the other hand, I talked to wrestlers that loved it because they would love to do something like that themselves.”

According to RingsideNews, one person in WWE stated that “it was a bad image for the industry, especially the obvious blading.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, both Shayna Baszler and Shotzi Blackheart seemingly took shots at the finish of the match.