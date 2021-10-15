How People Within WWE Reportedly Feel About Tony Khan, Khan Issues Response

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following in regards to how people within WWE feel about AEW President Tony Khan:

“The comments internally to Vince McMahon about how ‘we beat Ted Turner and Ted Turner is smarter than Tony Khan,’ are prevalent, forgetting Turner’s head was never in wrestling and he had a million business interests more important and that took up his time and Khan has studied the pro wrestling business since childhood and in certain aspects, is far smarter than McMahon and many of his minions because he has always had a worldwide knowledge of the entire industry and McMahon and his people only know their own company and are slower to learn from the rest of the world.”

Khan addressed with this report with the following response on Twitter:

“I’ve never met Ted Turner. It’s very possible Ted Turner is smarter than me, but he didn’t know 1% of what I know about professional wrestling or WCW would still be on TNT/TBS. @AEW is here to stay, watch #AEWRampage LIVE tonight on TNT or WatchTNT app on your phone or any device.”

Khan also noted that tonight’s CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal match on AEW Rampage will be commercial-free up against WWE Smackdown.