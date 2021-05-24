How Renee Paquette Currently Feels About The Wrestling Business and A Possible Return

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Renee Paquette commented on if she still has the “wrestling bug” and would consider a return to the business. Paquette, who is due to give birth soon, stated the following:

“Yeah, I do. It’s funny because when you’re kind of in the thick of it, and I don’t come from the wrestling world per say, but I spent almost the last decade doing that. So yeah, I did definitely get that bug. I miss being around the shows, I miss being around the people. There’s a lot of, some of the bullsh*t that I don’t miss. But that’s what I love about what I’m doing now, that I really just get to do my own thing and focus on my own strengths.”

“But on the other side of being able to have this baby and then get my cart back on the track is like figuring out ‘what do I want to do after this?’ And I think by the fall I think I might have a better idea of what that looks like, of different things I might do. I don’t know what that is yet, whether it’s going to be in wrestling or its going to be in some other capacity. But I think I never want to turn my back on the relationship I’ve been able to build with wrestling and the wrestling community and with those fans and all that. That’s something I’m really proud of that I was able to go in there and kind of create my own path there. I don’t want to turn my back on that. So figuring out what that next move is going to be. And honestly, my main thing that I always come back to, and I don’t know where I’m going to get to do this or how I’m going to do this, but I want to do Tuesday Night Titans.”