How Ric Flair Feels About Charlotte Flair’s Current Position In WWE

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Ric Flair commented on his daughter Charlotte’s current position in WWE and Corey Graves saying she is being misused:

“I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she’s been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent,” admitted Flair. “She’s never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I’m still a household name. I think they look at it and say, ‘Well, she’s like her dad. She’ll do anything we want her to do because she’s a pro.’

“I don’t think she’ll ever be bored with her storylines and not participate at its fullest. That part is wrong on Corey’s part. But as far as her being the best athlete in the company, a Hall of Famer already, and being the biggest star of the women’s division, he’s spot on.”