How Ric Flair Felt About Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (Video)

In an interview with Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com, Ric Flair gave his thoughts on the Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton match at WWE Summerslam:

“They delivered. What a match. I mean talk about two heavyweights going at it. I was thinking to myself, boy, this is so damn good. There is no winner. There is no loser. I liked the ending. That’s how Kerry Von Erich beat me in Dallas. When you have a match that good, people are waking up today going, it doesn’t matter who won or lost. We we as fans won, and that’s the name of the game. God, what a match they had.”

It was done in such a chain of events and excitement that it fits in. The problem is sometimes just a plain wrestling move is better than jumping off the top rope or getting suplexed off, which they had in the body of the match, but when you get beat with a wrestling move, nobody loses, everybody gains, especially the audience.”