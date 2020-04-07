How Ric Flair Felt About WWE WrestleMania 36 Cinematic Matches

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Ric Flair gave his thoughts on Wrestlemania’s cinematic matches:

“I texted Taker, ‘You did it again.’ [Laughs] It’s incredible. Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn, they create stuff better than Netflix, Amazon or anything,” said Flair. “Are you kidding me? Between that and the Fun House, it was incredible. If I’m dying as an adult who’s been watching this forever, can you imagine what a 12-year-old is thinking? They gotta be going, ‘Wow! Daddy this is the coolest thing!'”

“I’m sitting here with Wendy and she’s become not only a big-time wrestling fan, but she’s watched me so many times over the years that she’s capable of calling what’s good and bad and she loved everything. They entertained everybody.”

“Can you imagine what a 12-year-old is thinking when Cena just disappeared [laughs]? The kids are going, ‘Holy cow! How did they do that?’ They’re not just doing something to appease me or you. They’re doing something for all age groups. Their level of production is, to me, as good as anything you’re gonna see in Hollywood or entertainment.”

“They improvised and said, ‘We can go out there and have a match. Or, we can go out there and entertain.’ People are knocking it because Wyatt is so entertaining now and I think he’s one of the most talented guys in the company. Everybody wanted him and John to have a world-class match, but they decided to give them more entertainment than wrestling. And they did.”