How Some NBA Fans Reacted To AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite aired shortly after 10:00 PM Eastern on TNT due to the NBA game. The belief is that Dynamite had a strong first quarter hour due to the NBA lead-in with more casual viewers watching than usual.

Chris Jericho was the first person to appear on Dynamite and he ended up trending on Twitter. However, it appears that many of the tweets were negative with non-regular viewers making fun of Jericho’s appearance:

Whenever you feel bad for Chris Jericho because people are fat shaming him, remember what he said about Brock Lesnar last year. pic.twitter.com/ZmgPqixfbh — Eren Jägerbomb (@Self_Made_Allen) December 24, 2020

Jericho and MJF ended up defeating Top Flight in the opening match.