How Steve Austin Felt About His Match With Kevin Owens At WWE WrestleMania 38

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, he praised the WrestleMania 38 match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens.

“He and I talked going into that thing and we communicated on Saturday after the show. He seemed to be really happy and almost relieved that they pulled it off. He and Kevin Owens deserve a hell of a lot of credit for what they did. To show you what kind of ballplayer Austin is, he hadn’t been on the field for 19 years or something like that and he didn’t look like he missed a step. They kept the match in their lane. I thought that was really smart how they strategized and laid out that match. It was just absolutely a masterpiece in my view, and Kevin Owens deserves a lot of credit as well. You gotta have a dancing partner to make these things work, and Steve had a great dancing partner”.

Ross also praised Pat McAfee for his matches with Austin Theory and Vince McMahon at this show:

“Pat McAfee had a great WrestleMania and he’s one of those guys that has unique abilities to identify with the audience. He has done that. His accomplishments in the match I thought far exceeded my expectations. So congrats. I congratulated him that night on Twitter”