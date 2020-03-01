How The Chris Jericho Choir Performance Came To Be

Meredith Bell, who was the lead singer for the choir performance of Chris Jericho’s song Judas at the AEW Revolution PPV, revealed on Twitter how the role came to be:

“Guys… when I posted the original acapella cover of ‘Judas,’ I was honestly bored, LOL. It was a Saturday, I was killing time between getting ready to see my friend’s play in Atlantic City…I never, EVER, thought it would come to this. Jericho messaged me personally two days after I posted the vid, and asked me to come up with a choir of talented individuals to do this performance with me. Thankfully, I have friends in the local Philly theatre scene that I was able to call on. They KILLED IT. It was a month of me composing the arrangement, scheduling, rehearsals, tears, and general anxiety kicking my ass, but it paid off in the end, and I am so, SO thankful. I have said since I was 13 that I wanted to sing at a wrestling PPV. This was literally a dream come true.”