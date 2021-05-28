How The IIconics Reacted To Being Released From WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, The IIconics commented on being released from WWE:

Billie Kay: “I wish I knew, to be honest, when I say it was a total shock, I had no idea. When I got the phone call, I thought it was in regards to something else. When I heard those words, ‘we’re going to release you,’ my heart dropped. I was shocked and heartbroken. I didn’t have answers and I don’t think I’m going to get answers. At the moment, I’m trying to have peace with that.”

Peyton Royce: “It was a shock. Obviously, they do the budget cuts once a year but they hadn’t done it in a while and I thought last year was purely because of the pandemic. I didn’t see it coming and maybe I should have because I was doing nothing since they split us. I was laying in the middle of a massage, my husband told me to check my phone, I checked it and was like, ‘Yup, I’m done.’ Jumped off the bed and I realized what was going down. Complete shock and I feel like I’m still going through waves where one day I’ll feel free and excited for the opportunities and other days I wonder like, ‘I just don’t understand.’ I don’t think there’s much of a reason other than cuts had to be made. I feel like creative never understood us. When we first came in, Vince really loved our first promo and was like, ‘Give them a microphone every week.’ Thank the lord because not many people get that opportunity and it’s such a good way for the audience to get to know you and understand who you are. I know Vince enjoyed it but I don’t think creative understood it and they wanted to send us in a direction that was fine, but I’m not sure they understood what we see for ourselves. When they split us, it was like, ‘we understand us less.’”