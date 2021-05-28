How The IIconics Reacted To Being Released From WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, The IIconics commented on being released from WWE:
Billie Kay: “I wish I knew, to be honest, when I say it was a total shock, I had no idea. When I got the phone call, I thought it was in regards to something else. When I heard those words, ‘we’re going to release you,’ my heart dropped. I was shocked and heartbroken. I didn’t have answers and I don’t think I’m going to get answers. At the moment, I’m trying to have peace with that.”
Peyton Royce: “It was a shock. Obviously, they do the budget cuts once a year but they hadn’t done it in a while and I thought last year was purely because of the pandemic. I didn’t see it coming and maybe I should have because I was doing nothing since they split us. I was laying in the middle of a massage, my husband told me to check my phone, I checked it and was like, ‘Yup, I’m done.’ Jumped off the bed and I realized what was going down. Complete shock and I feel like I’m still going through waves where one day I’ll feel free and excited for the opportunities and other days I wonder like, ‘I just don’t understand.’ I don’t think there’s much of a reason other than cuts had to be made. I feel like creative never understood us. When we first came in, Vince really loved our first promo and was like, ‘Give them a microphone every week.’ Thank the lord because not many people get that opportunity and it’s such a good way for the audience to get to know you and understand who you are. I know Vince enjoyed it but I don’t think creative understood it and they wanted to send us in a direction that was fine, but I’m not sure they understood what we see for ourselves. When they split us, it was like, ‘we understand us less.’”
"I don't have any answers and I don't think I'm gonna get any answers."@JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee discuss the moment they knew the WWE was letting them go…@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/lTgCJnxzz9
