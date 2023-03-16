How The Undertaker Felt About Holding His Retirement Ceremony In The Thunderdome

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Undertaker commented on his retirement ceremony taking place at the 2020 Survivor Series PLE in the Thunderdome and if he had wished there were fans in the building:

“Even though I knew I was done, and it was over, like, I didn’t want to cry. I didn’t want to break down. I was still trying to protect that character. I was like, man if I’m out here in front of a live audience, like, I mean you saw how hard of a time I had at that at the Hall of Fame, and you know, that’s another year or two later, I would have been a wreck because I didn’t want to retire. In my mind, in my heart, there’s nothing more that I want to do than get in the ring and perform. You know, it was my body that just said, ‘No, you’re done dude, We got everything out of this we can get, and it’s time for you to move aside and let these guys come up.’ So I would have been a wreck if there had been people there and, you know, all that kayfabing I did and protecting the character would have been destroyed in one promo. I would have been balling.”

You can watch the complete interview below: