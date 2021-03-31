How The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Will Be Defended At WrestleMania 37

Footage was taped at today’s RAW taping to set up a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match for WrestleMania 37. Night 1 will feature a multi-team match to determine new #1 contenders to the championships. That team will go to Night 2 to challenge Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

WWE has not announced these matches as of this writing.

WrestleMania takes place on Saturday 4/10 and Sunday 4/11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Here is the updated CONFIRMED line up for the show-

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley [C] vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander Barred From Ringside)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks [C] vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day [C] vs. Omos & AJ Styles (Night 1)

-Steel Cage: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Night 1)

-The Miz vs. Bad Bunny (Night 1)

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro (Night 1)

-WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat: Roman Reigns [C] vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Night 2)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Asuka [C] vs. Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E [C] vs. Apollo Crews (Night 2)

-WWE United States Championship Match Riddle [c] vs. Sheamus (Night 2)

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Night 2)

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Night 2)

Hosts: Hulk Hogan & Titus O’Neil