How to Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV and Pre-show Update

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will stream live on the Bleacher Report website, B/R App, and connected devices this Sunday at 8pm ET, as per a recent announcement from AEW.

Fans may buy Forbidden Door through Bleacher Report for $49.99.

Forbidden Door will also be accessible in North America via InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers, as well as in a few theatres. In Canada, PPV.com will also offer access to the event.

Through FITE TV, Forbidden Door is accessible to viewers worldwide. Fans in Germany can watch the event on Sky Deutschland, and NJPW World will be the only place to view it in Japan.

Although it’s important to notice that the start timings are listed as 8 p.m. ET, it’s unclear whether there will be a Forbidden Door pre-show.

This Sunday, June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, IL, the first AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will take place. The current card is as follows:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.