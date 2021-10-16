How Tony Khan Feels About Adam Cole’s Potential To Be The Top Star In Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan recently did an interview with Brandon Walker and talked about Adam Cole’s potential:

“It’s not crazy at all what you just said. I think Adam Cole has as much potential and has as much of a chance to be the breakthrough No. 1 star of anyone in all of wrestling right now. We talk about Hangman Page, who has that same potential and a lot of other people – MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, so many people. I can’t stress enough that we have this great young roster and great young fanbase. It’s a great time for anybody of any age to get into AEW because we also have Sting, who has been the last man standing of that generation. There may be other guys, but Sting is still on TV on TNT.”

Khan also talked about the “four pillars” of AEW that were listed by MJF:

“There’s more than four. Those four were who he named and that’s his personal list. I think those four are all pillars of this company, and then some. But we have so many. He’s right that those four are all building blocks to this company. MJF and Darby Allin and Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara. There are many others that I can list. We talked about Orange Cassidy, Dr. Britt Baker, we can talk about them until we’re blue in the face. Ricky Starks and Hangman Page. There are so many young stars.”