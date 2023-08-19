How Top AEW Talent And Officials Were Said To Have Reacted To Cash Wheeler’s Arrest

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Daniel Wheeler aka Cash Wheeler was arrested on Friday morning by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com, top AEW talent and officials were taken aback by the news of Wheeler’s arrest. Hausman stated that he had asked around all day but had not been able to find anyone who knew anything about the situation prior to Friday.

Haus stated the following:

“On two occasions, I was the person to break the news to members of upper management, who seemed completely unaware of what was unfolding. Haus of Wrestling has not been able to confirm whether Tony Khan, CM Punk, or Wheeler’s tag team partner, Dax Harwood, knew what was going to play out today. We were given the impression by someone close to the situation that Khan did not know, but again, we have not been able to confirm that and are awaiting a response from Khan.”

AEW World Whampion MJF publicly defended Wheeler.

During this week’s edition of Rampage, it was announced that FTR will have segments on tonight’s Collision and next Wednesday’s Dynamite.