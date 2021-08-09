How USA Network Officials Are Said To Be Reacting To WWE NXT Stars Being Released

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will possibly be making changes to the WWE NXT brand and developmental system after releasing 13 names on Friday.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast noted the following on Twitter in regards to the news…

“Hearing a lot of chatter from USA Network higher-ranked reps regarding the releases from NXT.

‘Personally I’m disappointed with how this is going’

The perception from many is that these upcoming changes will be negative.

Perception means everything especially when you are working with partners who are not pro wrestling fans and don’t have deep knowledge of the talent.

In reality are the changes coming to NXT a bad thing? Time till tell.”